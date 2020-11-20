The best Sony PlayStation VR Black Friday deals

It's arrived: Black Friday 2020 has got retailers across the world discounting the latest and greatest products in every category, from clothing and white goods, to laptops, speakers, headphones and games. Plenty of quality gaming hardware is also discounted big such as the Sony PlayStation VR, which is a fantastic PS4 and PS5 accompaniment.
If you've recently bought a Sony PS5, or want to augment your current PS4, then the VR headset is a perfect way to do so. Loads of games now include VR abilities, letting you immerse yourself for hours as different characters, including No Man's Sky, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and L.A. Noire.
With the winter months bringing colder days and nights, there's nothing like curling up on the sofa – or gaming chair, as the case might be – and whiling away the hours in a new reality. And with the new PS5, VR looks even more detailed and immersive.
Let's jump into the Black Friday deals.
Need to grab a Sony PS4 or PS5 as well? We're tracking the best Black Friday deals on Sony's consoles, too.
