The best Sony Alpha 7 II Black Friday deals of the day

Sony's Alpha line of mirrorless cameras are fairly legendary for their incredibly lightweight designs and DSLR-level picture quality. The Sony Alpha 7 II is the second-generation of the Alpha 7 line-up, adding loads of features requested by users, and there are some great Black Friday deals on offer.
The Sony Alpha 7 II is great for loads of reasons but the main one is the portability that comes paired with an incredibly strong 23.4 megapixel, 35mm sensor that works great in all conditions we tested for. There's also five-axis stabilisation, ensuring that whatever angle or terrain you're shooting, shots look pristine.
Sony has put a lot of work into making sure that motion shots – a moving car, for example – look as good as can be, adding a Fast Hybrid AF with high-speed response, accurate prediction, and wide coverage. In fact, AF on the A7 II is 30% faster than the A7.
A wide range of A and E mounts are available from Sony, too, meaning whatever your shooting preference and style, the A7 II can cater for it. There's also WiFi and NFC for exporting photos quickly and simply at the end of the shoot.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money