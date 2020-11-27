The best Sony Alpha 7 Black Friday deals of the day

Sony has been making professional-level cameras for a long time and they're very, very good at it, offering portability and capability in a very attractive case. The Black Friday sale is now upon us, bringing with it deals on tech, fitness, fashion, and lots more besides, including great Sony Alpha 7 camera deals.
The Alpha A7's 24.3 megapixel, 35mm Full Frame sensor takes incredibly detailed and crisp photos in basically all conditions. The body is half the weight of other DSLR cameras while offering photo quality that rivals even high-end models. Sony has even designed the grip for extra comfort over a long day shooting.
The A7 comes with a 7.5cm screen that can be adjusted to a range of different angles, including worms-eye-view to overhead. No matter what you're shooting, or where it is, the A7 will adapt. Sony has also made the A7's user interface smoother, letting users setup shots in record time.
Sony Alpha 7 comes with WiFi and NFC for easy photo transfer off the device to either smartphones or laptops. And, of course, on top of all of this, Sony offers a huge range of E-mount lenses for every occasion.
