The best Philips Wake Up Light Black Friday deals of the day

A powerful combination has arrived: Black Friday deals and winter. Deals are arriving like leaves from trees across basically every category you can imagine, from smart home to laptops to fitness to games to toys.
One great product deal that caught our eye was the Philips Wake Up Light, a nifty piece of kit that promises to slowly, gently wake you up with a sunrise-esque light, over a period of time of your choosing. It's a lot better than an alarm.
Philips are well known for making a huge range of smart home accessories – Hue, anyone? – and their Wake Up Light products are some of the best. There's a ton of settings to tweak until it's exactly right, with sunrise (for waking) and sunset (for sleeping) just the tip of the iceberg.
The Wake Up Light includes a set of wind-down meditations and also offers ambient sounds and a radio, depending on how you like to wake up. There's something for everyone here and that's the point: no matter how you sleep, or for how long, the Wake Up Light will undoubtedly improve it.
Oh, and you can use the Wake Up Light as a regular light, too.
