The best Netflix movies to watch now before they're gone

Nothing lasts forever, and that's particularly true of Netflix films: blockbusters and indie hits may only be available for a limited time on the streaming service, and once they're gone they're usually gone forever. This month sees some big names approaching the final curtain, and there are some real gems that are worth seeking out before they go.

Leaving on 16 February

Two very different classics are on their way out: George Lucas's American Graffiti and Joe Wright's adaptation of Anna Karenina. For action fans four Bourne films are taking their final bow: The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Legacy, The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum have just 48 hours to crack their cases. The 40-year-old Virgin, The Lego Movie 2 and Mamma Mia are finishing up too, although we doubt many people will be distraught to see the back of Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot!

We'll also see the back of The Little Rascals Save The Day, Mercury Rising, Mr Peabody and Sherman, Paul and the 2003 version of Peter Pan. The Secret Life of Pets is going too.

Leaving later this month

Most of February's other departures are relatively obscure or from outside the Hollywood studio system. Despite the presence of Julianne Moore and Billy Crudup, After The Wedding will depart on 20 February without many people realising it was there in the first place, while the blundering bandits of Villains exit pursued by lukewarm reviews. February also sees the departure of teen drama Misfit, thriller Secuestro and teen-friendly horror Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark.

