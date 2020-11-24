The best Microsoft Surface Book 3 Black Friday deals

It's November and that means only one thing for those who love discounts: Black Friday deals are finally upon us, offering up cheap gadgets, gizmos, fashion, fitness, toys, and a lot more. As part of the festivities, Microsoft has discounted its Surface Book 3 line of sleek laptops, which are ideal 2-in-1 systems for creatives and professionals.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 differs from the Surface Pro lineup by focusing more on being a traditional laptop, with a fully-fledged keyboard that docks onto either a 13-inch or 15-inch touchscreen display. Inside, there's the latest Intel processors, up to 32GB RAM, all-day battery, and loads of storage.

If you're looking for a laptop that is superbly well-built, integrates perfectly with Windows 10, has an awful lot of power, and comes with a crisp, bright, and cutting-edge touchscreen then Microsoft has made the device for you.

Unlike the iPad Pro or MacBook, the Surface Book 3 can act naturally as both a full laptop (in docked mode) or a laptop (when undocked), giving you the best of both worlds in an instant. While it is more expensive than the Surface Book or Surface Laptop, it's worth it if you need to do creative things on the go.

