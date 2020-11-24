The best Jabra Elite 85h Black Friday deals

Having the right pair of headphones is an absolute must, especially if you live with other people. Black Friday deals are the perfect time to get a new pair with loads of discounts on the very best. Case in point: Jabra's Elite 85h wireless cans.

Jabra has made quite a name for itself over the past few years for making really high quality headphones, both in terms of sound and build, that compete directly with the likes of Bose, Apple (and Beats), and Sony. The Elite 85h are a great example, offering amazing sound quality, long battery life, and an attractive over-ear design.

If you're looking for a pair of headphones that will do the job and then some, the Elite 85h are well worth a look. Jabra has a handy app that lets you tweak specific settings (like EQ) and you can connect multiple devices at once. Plus, there's fast charging that gives you over 50% in 15 minutes.

Like the idea of a new set of wireless headphones but actually would prefer a set from a different maker? Well, in that case be sure to scope out the low Black Friday prices on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, as well as the Sony WH-1000XM3. Both these headsets are T3 approved and come from top-tier headphone makers.

