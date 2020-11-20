The best iPad Pro 11-inch Black Friday deals

If you've been waiting to buy a piece of tech, fashion, or whatever else, now's the time: Black Friday deals are now officially – finally – upon us, bringing deep discounts on the latest and greatest. Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro is one good example, the best tablet going with money off for a little while.
Apple has pretty much always dominated the tablet game but in recent years Microsoft and others have introduced very powerful and capable devices with keyboard accessories that can, for some people, replace a laptop. The iPad Pro, as the name suggests, is Apple's answer.
With an 11-inch display, there's plenty of space for full-screen and split-view apps, which form the core of what makes the iPad Pro so attractive: the ability to do most of the things you can do on a laptop, but on a much sleeker and more portable device.
While we definitely don't recommend switching if you spend all day in high-end software like After Effects, if you predominantly send emails, browse the web, write, draw, or lightly edit videos, the Pro is well worth a look.
Let's jump into the deals...
Want something a bit bigger? We're scouring the web for the best 12.9-inch iPad Pro Black Friday deals, too, and the lowest prices available can be viewed below. The iPad Pro 12.9-inch expands the screen real estate even more, delivering the ultimate iPad experience Apple currently makes.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money