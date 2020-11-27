The best Huawei Watch GT Black Friday deals of the day

Smartwatches are all the rage at the moment, offering users the ability to track exercise, keep on top of notifications, and a lot more. Huawei Watch GT is one of the best Android smartwatches on the market and there are some great Black Friday deals on the go.

First and foremost, the Huawei Watch GT is a stylish device with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, five colours options, two-week battery life, activity tracking, waterproofing, and everything else we've come to expect from a smartwatch. There's even real-time, continuous heart rate monitoring for exercise.

If you're looking to get a smartwatch that doesn't cost the earth and seamlessly fits into your life, you could do worse than the Watch GT. Plus, there are some pretty fantastic Black Friday deals and discounts running that make the deal even sweeter.

