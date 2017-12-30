The best home comforts to stay cosy in 2018 from slippers to duvets and more

You’re on the hunt for the right gear to get a relaxing time, and a better night’s sleep. This guide will offer you the best of the best, the cream of the crop, so you know what to buy.

This week it’s all about bringing you the best kit to keep you comfy at home while the outside weather does whatever it wants. With the right gear in your house it won’t matter what the world outside is up to as you’ll be able to curl up nice and cosy to enjoy the comforts of home, from duvets to slippers and beyond. This is the best of the bunch.

Best slippers

Slippers may not be something many men consider buying. However, when winter rolls around, wouldn’t you much rather keep your feet toasty in something stylish than nick your partner’s pink and fluffy pair of socks? (Which I’m sure they wouldn’t be happy about either).

Luckily for you, we've collected the best slippers around, from traditional looking moccasins to classic slip-ons.

Best slippers for men

Best duvets

If you’ve ever been too hot in the summer or too cold in the winter, it’s probably an indication that you’re using the wrong duvet.

But don't feel down. Down is like feathers, and used in duvets. Get it? We've scoured the shelves of duvet meister John Lewis to find the best duck- and goose-assisted sleeping aids.

The best duvets

Best mattresses

Having the best mattress matters. Without a decent night’s sleep we’re unfocused and irritable, find it hard to get things done and liable to all kinds of medical problems — and bad or unsuitable mattresses can be your enemy.

If your mattress is too hard and it’ll make you toss and turn all night; too soft and you’ll get aches in hips, shoulders and spine, and maybe pins and needles or numbness too. So what's the best mattress to buy?

Our favourite mattress at the moment is the excellent Simba hybrid memory foam pocket spring mattress featuring a combination of 2,500 conical pocket springs (in the King sized version), a “Simbatex” cooling layer plus poly foam and memory foam.

Best mattress

Best sofa beds

If you want a hassle-free way to almost instantaneously boost the bed count in your home, investing in a sofa bed is the best way to go.

With our pick of the top 5 sofa beds for 2017, we’ll help guide you in investing in a piece of furniture that meets your requirements, whether it’s to keep in the spare room or back office, or as a centrepiece to your lounge. If you want budget and functional, we’ll give you budget and functional. If you’d rather go all out, we’ve got investment sofa beds that are a little pricier but which offer a whole lot more comfort for the cash.