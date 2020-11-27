The best GoPro Hero 9 Black Friday deals of the day

GoPro have been making amazing cameras for action lovers for a long time and the Hero 9, the latest version, might just be the best one yet. With 5K video and a new front-facing screen, there isn't much to dislike. And with the best Black Friday deals, you can bag an absolute bargain.

The Hero 9 was only announced a few months ago and it has already caused a storm. In our GoPro Hero 9 review, we found there's basically nothing to dislike: the specs, from 5K video to incredible video stabilisation, are paired with the same tried-and-tested rugged design that can withstand basically anything and a neat new front-facing screen for taking the ultimate, extreme selfies.

If you're looking to get into taking pictures and videos while doing extreme sports, hiking, or other activities, the Hero 9 is a really good bet. It's simple enough to be basically plug-and-play but also includes enough pro features for those who want a little extra.

Besides shooting 5K video, the Hero 9 can also take amazing pictures and can even choose the right image processing for the ultimate shot with no fuss. GoPro offers a range of accessories, like lens mods, that can improve picture quality, too.

All-in-all, we thoroughly recommend grabbing a Hero 9, especially at discounted prices for Black Friday.

Today's best GoPro Hero9 Black deals Black Friday Sale ends in 23 hrs 08 mins 09 secs HERO9 Black with 1-year... GoPro US $349.98 View Deal Reduced Price GoPro HERO9 Black -... Amazon Prime $449 $399 View Deal GoPro HERO9 Black BHPhoto $399 View Deal Reduced Price GoPro HERO9 Black Camera REI.com $450 $399.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

