The best home tech to keep cosy and warm at home: smart thermostats, bread makers and more

Best smart thermostats

Clearly a design revamp has been a long time coming, and as far as most punters are concerned, it arrived with the Nest Learning Thermostat and British Gas' Hive , which are both the best - just at different things.

Coincidentally, don't get the subscription version of Hive - buy it outright.

The app-accessible integrated heating system was now a reality, with – at least in theory – no more complicated programming interfaces, no more coming home to a freezing house with burst pipes, water all over the carpets and a massive repair bill, and no more waking up in a fridge when the temperature plummets.

8 best smart thermostats 2017

Best bread makers

Bread making has been a British tradition since the Middle Ages, but its reputation has been sullied by mass production, dubious additives and Mother's Pride.

Rest assured there'll be no more of those kind of shoddy, dough-based results when you have a bread maker, though. When they work well, it really is as simple as chucking in a load of ingredients and then going away to do something more productive. There's no kneading, no stirring, no pouring in of mixed seeds: the best bread makers do it for you.

The best bread maker 2017

Best smart plugs

The Wi-Fi enabled, internet connected Smart plug enables you to do that seemingly impossible thing – switch something on or off without you physically having to wander over the wall socket it’s plugged into and flick the switch. Now you can switch it on or off from anywhere – whether that’s at home, at work, on holiday or somewhere in between.

That means when the days get shorter you won’t have to waste time wandering about turning lamps on and off as they can all be controlled using an app. Or if you have an extra heater plugged in you can even set that from the car on the way home to have it extra toasty. The possibilities are huge.

5 best smart plugs 2017

Best VR headsets

If all else fails get lost in a virtual world with fake flames to trick your brain into feeling warm and cosy - or at least distract your real-world body.

We’ve put together this guide to the best VR headsets on the market. To save you time, to save you confusion, and to let you know how you can dazzle your friends (and yourself) with the latest in cutting-edge technology.