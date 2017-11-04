The best gear for running in the dark: Reflective kit, torches, extreme gear and more

You’re on the hunt for the right gear to suit the situation and don’t have the time to spend trawling the interwebs. Fear not T3 is here.

This guide will offer you the best of the best, the cream of the crop, so you know what to buy for what you need - no matter what it is.

This week it’s all about bringing you the best gear to let you get out running even after the clocks have changed and it’s dark earlier. Of course you can run after dark without any special kit but to do it safely is another matter. That’s why we’ve rounded up nothing but the best kit so you can spend less time hunting around the interwebs, or fumbling about running in the dark, and more time mastering your surroundings, whatever the time of day.

Best running shoes: top 15 best running trainers for men and woman reviewed and ranked

Best running watch: the best sports watches for running, gym and more

Best running headphones: best workout buds for home and outdoor exercise

Best torches

LED’s may have been around since the ’60s, but the innovative technology has still to show its age - just look at how many products continue to use LEDs as part of their design. LED torches are one such corner of the market, providing bags of luminescence in both formidable and pint-sized form.

Thing is, the market is swamped with torches, flashlights and searchlights, so where do you even start? To make your life easier, T3 has scoured the LED realm for the best pocket torches and brought you ten of our absolute favourites. Let there be light...

Best flashlight: our pick of the best LED torch to buy

Best endurance running kit

Whether you're thinking about taking on 156 miles of desert sand in the Marathon des Sables, 24 hours non-stop running at the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc or something closer to home like the 100km Race to the Stones along the UK’s stunning North Downs Way, these races all have one thing in common - you need super light kit.

Fast packing - the art of travelling fast and light - is a growing trend. A bit like hiking on steroids, the idea is extreme lightweight self sufficiency that lets you move fast over the trails. Lucky for tech and gear lovers that means there's loads of innovative new kit on the market to help people carry less weight without sacrificing features. From long-last GPS watches to a pot to boil up a brew, Marathon des Sables Top 100 finisher and ultra runner Kieran Alger , gives his top tips on the ultimate tech for endurance runners and fast & packers.

Best Endurance Running Kit: gear that helps you be the best

Best running shoes

Whether you're tackling a road marathon or you’ve just discovered your local 5k Park Run, the most important piece of kit you need is a decent pair of running shoes. Right after a vest and a tiny pair of shorts of course.

Finding the best running shoes for you can be the difference between slogging out heavy miles and feeling free and easy on your feet.

But with so many brands and styles to choose from, finding the perfect pair for your running style can be a challenge. Luckily, T3.com’s resident runners are here to help you sort your zero-drop minimalists from your bouncy Boosts.

The best running shoes 2017: top trainers to get you road fit

Best running backpacks

Fitness has now become something we often incorporate into our daily routine. Whether it’s going out for a run first thing in the morning, or hitting the gym during our lunch breaks, a running backpack will allow you to keep your essential belongings on you when combining your work day with your workout.

If you have a long commute, then any less than a 12L capacity backpack isn’t going to cut it- especially if you want to carry a laptop. Look out for backpacks with dedicated compartments for all your daily essentials.