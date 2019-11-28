If you're in the market for a new smartwatch this November, then look no further than these Fossil Black Friday deals.

Fossil are renowned for high-quality smartwatches that look the part, too. If you fancy an Apple Watch for its smart potential and tracking capabilities, but want a watch that looks more... well, like a watch, Fossil is the brand for you.

The model shown above is the Sport smartwatch, and thanks to the silicone strap this is the model that looks the most like a traditional smartwatch. If that's what you're after, you're in luck with these Black Friday prices. If not, don't despair. Scroll down for a wider selection of the best Fossil smartwatch Black Friday deals.

Last year, Fossil offered up to 50% off men's and women's watches in their Black Friday sale and we're already seeing some discounts on certain smartwatches. Read on to see the best Fossil smartwatch Black Friday deals so far!

Fossil Sport smartwatch Black Friday deals

We've already mentioned the Fossil Sport smartwatch, which comes in models for men and women. The Sport smartwatch most closely resembles an Apple Watch out of all the Fossil watches, largely because of its silicone strap.

The strap, which comes in a variety of interchangeable fun or more classic colours, makes this watch very lightweight, and therefore better for use during sports activities than some of the others.

The watch can track heart rate, has a built-in GPS and is waterproof. Beyond sporty features, the watch comes running Wear OS, which provides calendar updates, weather information, and updates on your activity with a simple tap on the wrist.

See the best Fossil Sport smartwatch Black Friday deals below – for men and women.

Fossil Men's Sport smartwatch Black Friday deals

Fossil Women's Sport smartwatch Black Friday deals

Fossil Q Explorist HR Black Friday deals

Similarly to the Sport, the Fossil Q Explorist comes with a heart rate monitor and GPS for health and fitness tracking, and is enabled for smartphone notifications and voice commands.

As simple "OK Google" command will wake up the watch, and from there you can get directions, set reminders and receive notifications for texts, calls, emails, and apps straight to your wrist.

The main difference is the much classier look of the watch. The silver and blue face combined with tan leather strap give it a classic, but still interesting look.

If this could be your new smartwatch, don't miss out on the best deals on the Fossil Q Explorist this Black Friday.

Fossil Men's Hybrid smartwatch Black Friday deals

If you're looking for a Black Friday deal on a watch that's both smart and traditional, this Fossil Men's Hybrid smartwatch Black Friday deal is the deal for you.

The Fossil Men's Hybrid is, unsurprisingly, a hybrid of a traditional watch and a smartwatch. This means you can control your music, take photos or call your phone from a watch that looks exactly like a high-end traditional, mechanical watch. Do note though that unlike the Sport or the Explorist, this model does not feature heart rate monitoring.

If you are looking for the ultimate hybrid watch that can replace both your Apple Watch or FitBit AND your traditional wristwatch, you need the latest version of the Fossil Hybrid HR.

Fossil women's stainless steel smartwatch Black Friday deals

Fossil's Black Friday deals don't just extend to men's watches. No, this gorgeous rose-gold tone stainless steal smartwatch can be yours for less this November.

Track your heart rate, receive notifications, read texts, answer calls (to your phone) and customise your dial with ease. What's more, the watch is water resistant and compatible with both iPhone and Android phones.

The case is 40mm and 8mm thick, with an 18mm band.

Tech aside, this is a stunning watch at a great price thanks to the this Fossil Black Friday deal.

