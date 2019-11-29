2019 has seen a huge uplift in the drone market: from toy drones to cameras drones, and professional drones to budget-friendly drones. Fortunately for us, and you, a more competitive market means more competitive pricing, and this Black Friday, there are epic deals on a number of DJI drones.

DJI make drones for beginners – look out for an easy-to-fly quadcopter – right through to pro photographers and filmmakers. Here we've rounded up all the best DJI drone Black Friday deals.

The best DJI Mavic Air Black Friday deals

The DJI Mavic Air is the best DJI drone you can buy, hands down. It's small and lightweight, which makes it easy to fly, even for beginners. It's ultra-portable design means you can take it anywhere: it folds up to fit inside a backpack, or even large coat pocket.

But what you really want to know is how good the camera is, right? The camera in the Mavic Air features a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor with equivalent 28mm f/2.8 aperture lens for 12-megapixel stills. You can even control the camera with gestures. For example, make a V sign with your fingers while the drone is in the air and it'll take a photo, or use your fingers to frame a square and it'll start filming. Speaking of film, the DJI Mavic Air shoots in 4K with 30 fps or at 1080p with a 120 fps slow motion.

Do you want to be ready to impress your family and friends with your aerial photography this Christmas? Make sure you take advanatge of this awesome DJI Mavic Air Black Friday deal.

If you want to know more before you buy, read our DJI Mavic Air review.

The best DJI Mavic 2 Pro Black Friday deals

If you'd rather have absolutely top-notch aerial footage and don't mind a little more weight and a little less portability, then consider this Black Friday deal on the Mavic 2 Pro from DJI.

The Pro is pricier than the Air, but it's the last word when it comes to the best camera drone thanks to the high-quality gimbal-mounted Hasselblad camera. It has a one-inch CMOS sensor (the same found in the Sony RX100 camera series) and takes amazingly good and sharp 20 MP still photos.

As well as taking professional-quality photos, with the Pro you can film in several video resolutions, from 1080p at 120fps to 4K at 30 fps (this is the same as the Air). Where the pro excels is its 3-axis mechanical gimbal, which means your footage will be smooth even in windy flying conditions. The drone is capable of avoiding obstacles on all sides thanks to ten different sensors around the compact body.

The flight time also beats the Air: 31 minutes versus 20 minutes.

The best DJI Phantom 3 Advanced Black Friday deals

This Black Friday deal on the DJI Phantom 3 Advanced action camera drone is an excellent choice for a new or novice drone flyer. The Phantom 3 is easy to fly because it automatically handles the most complicated elements of flight, while letting you have full control of takeoff and landing. What's more, it has multiple sensors which process information as it flies, allowing it to actually process what it's "seeing", including depth of the surrounding environment. This helps improve obstacle avoidance.

Even the battery is clever: the Intelligent Flight Battery will continuously calculate both the drones distance from you, the pilot, and how much power it, the battery, needs to return to you. This means you'll always know how long you can continue flying, without the fear of crashing mid-flight.

Of course, we need to mention the camera. While not as good as the Pro, this Phantom 3 has a 12 MP camera.

The best DJI Phantom 4 UAV Black Friday deals

Are you looking for a drone that's easy and safe to fly? Look no further than this DJI Phantom 4 UAV Black Friday deal.

Start your flight with a simple double tap of your finger and let the Obstacle Sensing System help you keep your drone in the air for longer as it watches out for and avoids obstacles automatically.

An advanced stereo Vision Positioning System (VPS) will put the brakes on your drone if the joystick controls are released but allow it to hover, even without satellite positioning support, so there's no need to worry about your drone crashing to the ground if you lose control.

Tap the Phantom 3 again and Smart Return Home will guide your drone back to you, hassle free. If you, or someone you love, is looking to get started with a fun drone and would appreciate assistance in getting started, take advantage of this Black Friday deal on the Phantom 4 UAV.

