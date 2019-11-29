The updated Dell XPS 13 hasn’t long been released. But with a new battery that promises even longer charge, and new processors that promise even more power, this popular laptop isn’t going to fall out of favour any time soon. Take a look at the Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals and see how much you can save.

All the tech features of the Dell XPS 13 make it a good choice if you're looking for a decent work laptop. It features a respectable 16GB RAM — enough to handle all of your work programmes — and there’s also 1TB of storage, so you don't need to worry about investing in additional hard drive space any time soon.

The other great thing is the HD webcam, which enables you to make high quality video calls — great if you’re working from home, and need to catch up with someone who's in the office.

And it’s not just its tech features that make it the ideal work laptop. The Dell XPS 13 is also super slim and lightweight, making it just the right shape for slipping into rucksacks — ideal if you commute by bike or public transport, or for hot-desking around the office.

That’s not all. There’s also a range of attractive colours available too, making the Dell XPS 13 a pretty good all-rounder in our book!

The best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals

