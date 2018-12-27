The best Currys New Year 2019 sale deals

DefaultCurrys Boxing Day sale is now well and truly on and it's offering big discounts of up to 40% on hundreds and hundreds of products, which include OLED 4K TVs, laptops and washing machines.

So if you're in the market for some new home appliances, a TV, a camera, some computing or smart home tech and fancy saving a bit of cash, then hit the links below to visit the Currys sale section of your choice.

We've also picked out a couple of standout Boxing Day sal deals in each department to give you a flavour of the products on offer.

Currys home appliance Boxing Day sale

Whether you're after something big like a fridge, a freezer, a washing machine, a dishwasher or an elephant (OK, not an elephant) or a small appliance such as a toaster, iron or microwave, the home appliance section is core to Currys and where you'll find some of the best deals today.

Shop deals in large kitchen appliances.

Shop deals in small kitchen appliances.

Samsung Ecobubble Spin Washing Machine | now £379 at Currys (was £549.99)

This is a great example of the deals currently being offered in the Currys Boxing Day sale. The Samsung Ecobubble Spin Washing Machine is a gigantic £170.99 off right now, taking its price down from £549.99 to just £379. A quality washing machine, now at a very attractive price point.View Deal

Kenwood KSBSX17 American-Style Fridge Freezer | now £399 (was £549)

This massive and top-rate American-style fridge freezer from Kenwood has a very tasty £150 cut off its price for Boxing Day over at Currys. That means it can be picked up for only £399 right now instead of £549. Frost free, fast chill and fast freeze guaranteed. Nice!View Deal

Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | now £329 at Currys (was £729.99)

This amazing deal at Currys sees a simply massive £400.99 slashed of the price of the Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine. That means it can currently be picked up for a crazy-low £329, rather than its regular price of £729.99. Insane! With an integrated grinder and milk frother, too, the machine really can do it all when it comes to artisinal coffee.View Deal

Currys TV and entertainment Boxing Day sale

Boxing Day is a great time to pick up a new TV for less. If you haven't yet upgraded to a 4K HDR set or you fancy going up a few inches to a bigger screen size, then check out the TVs on offer in the Boxing Day sales and you could be properly immersed in your movies for the rest of the Christmas break. You'll also find speakers, turntables, headphones and radios here.

Visit the Currys TV and entertainment Boxing Day sale here.

LG OLED55B8PLA 55-inch smart TV | now £1,119 at Currys (was £1,499)

As far as 55-inch television sets go, you can't go much better than the LG OLED55B8PLA, with support for HDR and 4K UHD, as well as Google Assistant and Freeview HD on board. This new low price is unlikely to be bettered any time soon.View Deal

Samsung Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV | now £999 at Currys (was £1,499)

This is a simply monstrous saving on a very good Samsung 4K QLED TV, which is currently slashed down to £999 in the Currys Boxing Day sale. The QE55Q6FNATXXU 55-inch HDR-enabled panel was £1,499, meaning that this deal knocks a massive £500 off the overall price. If you've been looking for a quality 4K TV then this deal is definitely worth checking out.View Deal

Currys computing Boxing Day sale

Need to pick up a laptop for the New Year? Or perhaps you're after a printer, a new monitor or a faster router. You'll also find iPads and smart home tech in this section so if you're hunting for cheap Philips Hue deals or a cut price Google Home Mini or Alexa-powered device this is the department to check out. Visit the Currys computing Boxing Day sale here.

HP 14 Laptop | now £399 at Currys (was £599)

Boxing Day deal hunters looking for a quality new laptop should check out this very attractive deal on the stylish and highly portable HP 14 laptop. The CK0517SA model comes with a 14-inch screen, Intel Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD and 4GB of RAM. A Full HD display completes the package. With £200 off for Boxing Day, this is a great computing deal.View Deal

HP Envy Photo 6234 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer | now £59 at Currys (was £99.99)

This superb Currys Boxing Day deal knocks a whole £40.99 off the price of the HP Envy Photo 6234 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer. That means it can currently be picked up for just £59 flat, rather than its regular price of £99.99. For that money this printer is an absolute steal!View Deal

Currys smart tech Boxing Day sale

Fitness bands and watches, smart home security, smart heating, lights and more, as

well as top deals on home appliances. Check out this section if you're looking to save money on Alexa and Google powered devices, Fitbits and Garmins, and coffee machines and vacuums. You could be tracking your fitness before you even get started on your New Year's resolutions! Visit the Currys Boxing Day sale and have a browse through what's on offer. Perhaps start with smart watches where you can save on Apple Watches and Fitbit Versas.

Visit the Currys smart tech sale here.

Google Home Hub | now £109.99 at Currys (was £139)

Google's screen-packing AI assistant and smart speaker gets a great Boxing Day discount over at Currys, with the system's price cut by £30 down to only £109 from £139. With hands-free voice commands, voice controlled music from streaming services, a 7-inch touchscreen and fully compatible with Google Photos, this is a great smart speaker and, at this price, a great Boxing Day 2018 deal.View Deal

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier | now £209 at Currys (was £259)

Currys doesn't disappoint in its smart tech offerings either this Boxing Day, with the tasty Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smart watch receiving a hefty discount. This smart watch normally retails for £259, however Currys has cut £50 off its price, taking it down to just £209. With battery life that runs for days, water resistance, health and fitness tracking, as well as voice calling, voice commands and compatibility with both iOS and Android, this is a top smart watch and attractive Boxing Day deal.View Deal

Currys gaming Boxing Day sale

Are you an Xbox, PS4 or PC gamer? If you're looking for discounts on consoles, gaming peripherals or the latest games, take a look at Currys gaming section to see what's on offer. Visit the Currys Boxing Day sale section here.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset | now £89.99 at Currys (was £129.99)

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a very, very good gaming headset that impressed us massively when we reviewed it. It delivers a stylish, comfortable design, good audio reproduction, and genuinely immersive 7.1 surround sound. It's also universally compatible, too, which makes this £40 price cut for Boxing Day a very attractive proposition for gamers looking to upgrade their gaming audio setup. Going for just £89.99 over at Currys right now.View Deal

Oculus Go | now £179 at Currys (was £199)

Oculus' well-received entry-level VR headset gets a sweet price cut at Currys for Boxing Day, allowing it to be picked up for a limited time for only £179 rather that £199, something that is most welcome. The Go is a standalone VR headset that requires no additional devices and allows you to play over 1000 games and apps from the Oculus Store. It is also lightweight and highly portable, too. Top fun! View Deal

Currys camera Boxing Day sale

Currys hasn't gone big on camera sales this Boxing Day (Jessops has!)but you'll find a handful in the Currys camera Boxing Day sale here.

CANON EOS 4000D DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III & EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Lens | now £329.99 at Currys (was £499)

If you're looking for a great DSLR package to kickstart an interest in photography then this bundle deal on the Canon Eos 4000D is worth a look. That's because it is currently reduced in price by a hefty £169.01 for Boxing Day at Currys. That means it can be picked up for only £329.99, rather than £499. You can even bundle in a quality Canon camera bag as well for only an extra £34.39, too, if you so desire.View Deal

Canon PowerShot SX720 HS Superzoom Compact Camera & Travel Kit | now £199.99 at Currys (was £349.99)

Now this is a very tidy price drop on an equally tidy compact camera bundle deal. That's because you can pick up the Canon PowerShot SX720 HS Superzoom Compact Camera along with a Travel Kit for it for only £199.99, rather than its regular price of £349.99. That's a straight £150 saving!View Deal

For more Boxing Day sale items visit the Currys sale page.

