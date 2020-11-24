The best Currys Black Friday headphones deals

As sure as the sun rises in the east, Black Friday 2020 is bringing huge deals on, well, pretty much everything you could possibly want. As part of the bonanza, Currys is offering some incredible Black Friday headphones deals and discounts.

Getting the right pair of headphones is an absolute must, whether that's for casual listening (over-ears are good), running and other sports (wireless in-ears), or the commute (wired in-ears), everything is just that much better with a great pair. And with Black Friday on our doorstep, you're sure to find a cracking deal.

Whatever you're after, Currys likely has a cracking deal on the go at the moment, with over 80 different styles and models having a Black Friday discount. We highly recommend pretty much anything from Beats, Bose, and Jabra, three of the hottest and most iconic headphones brands around.

Let's jump into the deals.

Beats PowerBeats Pro | 8 colours | Was £219 | Now £179 | Available from Currys

Apple's Beats has been making exceptional headphones for a long, long time and the latest range of wireless in-ears are the perfect accompaniment for any sport. The ideal companion for any iPhone.View Deal

Bose SoundLink II | Black / White | Bluetooth | Was £169 | Now £139 | Available from Currys

Do we need to say that much? Bose's reputation is well known and well earned, offering incredible sound quality and precision design that make the highs and lows pop. A brand new pair of Bose wireless headphones for just £140 is an absolute steal.

Jabra Elite 75t | Black / Blue / Beige | Bluetooth | Was £169 | Now £129 | Available from Currys

Closing out our selections are these amazing Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds, another great sporting companion that are slightly cheaper than the Powerbeats without compromising on sound quality. They work seamlessly with Android, too.View Deal

If you've been on the fence for a while about picking up a new pair of headphones (or a second pair for sport), then now is absolutely the time. Currys Black Friday headphones deals are pretty unparalleled. Don't miss a bargain.

