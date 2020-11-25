Top 3 best Currys Black Friday desktop PC deals of the day

Like clockwork, retailers are rolling out their huge Black Friday deals, discounts, and sales across pretty much everything you can think of. As part of the celebration, Currys has some fantastic Black Friday desktop PC deals to sink your teeth into.
While having a laptop can be very convenient, a desktop PC offers a lot more power for a lot less money, due in part to the fact that all the components don't need to be really tiny. You can either choose your own monitor – some of which are quite cheap now – or get a 2-in-1 PC that acts as both the computer and monitor.
The global pandemic has actually made the choice between laptop and desktop a bit easier: we aren't required to work on the move that much anymore, making sitting at a desk in front of a powerful PC and nice monitor a bit more enticing.
Let's jump into the best Currys Black Friday desktop PC deals.
Lenovo IdeaCenter AIO 3 | 21.1-inch | i3 / 4GB / 128GB | Was £449 | Now £349 | Available from Currys
If you want a cheap, quite powerful, and well-made 2-in-1 desktop then you could do a lot worse than Lenovo's AIO 3, a 21.5-inch Full HD PC, easily capable of handling most tasks besides gaming. You also don't need to worry about getting a monitor.View Deal
HP Pavilion Pro TP01 | i5 / 16GB / 512GB | Was £829 | Now £699 | Available from Currys
Want something a bit beefier? HP's Pavilion Pro desktop doesn't come with a monitor but has the latest powerful internals, including a big SSD and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, putting high-end gaming within reach.View Deal
ACER Aspire C24-963 | 23.8-inch | i3 / 8GB / 1TB | Was £549 | Now £449 | Available from Currys
Our last deals pick comes from Acer and their incredibly capable 23.8-inch C24 PC, which has mid-range internals alongside a massive 1TB hard drive, making this perfect for storing all your family photos, videos, and whatever else. View Deal
So, no matter whether you're getting a brand new PC or reluctantly swapping out an old one, Currys has a broad selection of fantastic Black Friday desktop PC deals.
