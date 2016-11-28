The very best coffee machine deals for Amazon Prime Day including Nespresso, Krups, DeLonghi and Lavazza

The best coffee machine deals: that'll wake you up in the morning. Coffee's great. You'd inject it into your veins if you had the chance, right? Dive into a luke-warm vat of it naked and splash round while singing The Coffee Song, right? Maybe that's just us. Making it, like buying it on the high street, can be a costly business, but on Amazon Prime Day there'll be deals galore on coffee machines, for your viewing pleasure. We've got deals on Nespresso coffee machines and other pod coffee and capsule coffee makers. We've got cheap coffee machines, we've got deals on mid-range espresso makers and we've got deals on high-end bean to cup coffee machines systems too. In summary: we have (or will have) all the best coffee machine deals on Amazon Prime Day.

• NESPRESSO by Krups CitiZ XN740B40 Coffee Machine at Currys. Was £129.99, save £40.99 If you’re after an awesome deal then The Nespresso by Krups CitiZ XN740B40 Coffee Machine represents great value. While this slick and stylish appliance is good on the eye the real value comes from that specification. There’s plenty of coffee-making pressure from the 19 bar pump and 1 litre water tank capacity. You also get an LED display, while two programs cover the coffee front with espresso or lungo options. If you like a milky cappuccino or latte then the machine can accommodate that too. Keeping the unit nice and shiny is straightforward thanks to its wipe-clean finish, plus there’s an auto shut-off so the unit powers down when you’re not in need of any more shots of the black stuff.

NESPRESSO by Magimix CitiZ Coffee Machine | £89 | Was £129.99 | Save £40.99 With the Magimix CitiZ Coffee Machine's rapid heating, you can go from a standing start to steaming hot coffee in just 25 seconds. The 19 bar pump serves up Espresso or Lungo at the press of a dedicated button. Each can be programmed to deliver exactly the amount you want – we’re all super-choosy about how we get our coffee, so this is undeniably handy. Automatic turn-off powers the unit down after 9 minutes of inactivity. You see knock-down Nespressos all the time, but at just £89, this is something of a steal.

Some more sales for your delectation

