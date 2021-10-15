The best Black Friday 75-inch TV deals 2021

Welcome to our guide to the best Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, where you'll find the current lowest prices on top 75-inch TV models from some of the most popular manufacturers, including Samsung, Sony and LG.

It's easy to see why people are looking for 75-inch TV offers over Black Friday: huge-screen TVs are expensive. But you might not need to actually wait to see our list of the best Black Friday deals to find an offer that works for you – there are often killer price drops in the weeks leading up to the big event, and beating the rush might be wise here in 2021, if you see a price that suits you.

Though all 75-inch TVs will cost a lot more than even 65-inch TVs, you'll be amazed at how relatively affordable some of them are. Sure, we've got 75-inch versions of some of the world's best TVs – but there are TVs here that are cheap enough to feature in our guide to the best TVs under £1000 and best TVs under $1000 despite their huge size.

You've got a mix of technologies too, including some of the best OLED TVs from LG and Sony, plus many of the best Samsung TVs come in this size. In terms of pure cash savings, these sizes will produce some of the best TV deals of the year probably… as long as you've got the room to house them.

Samsung Black Friday 75-inch TV deals

Samsung AU7100

Samsung AU9000

Samsung Q60A

Samsung Q80A

Samsung QN95A

Samsung QN900A

Sony Black Friday 75-inch TV deals

Sony X80J

Sony X90J

Sony A80J

LG Black Friday 75-inch TV deals

LG A1

LG C1

Hisense Black Friday 75-inch TV deals