The best Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday deals of the day

Apple is the undisputed leader of the smartwatch industry, both in terms of the actual watches and sales figures, and it's easy to see why: the Apple Watch is an absolutely fantastic device, fitting seamlessly into the broader Apple universe, and with Black Friday now upon us, the Apple Watch Series 3 has some great deals.

If you own an iPhone (and a Mac), then the Watch is pretty much your only, and best, option for a smartwatch. Yes, third-party watches work with iOS but they don't have access to iMessage and all of the other services Apple runs. The experience of using an Apple Watch alongside an iPhone is one of sheer ease; everything just works.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the best, too, offering a fantastic blend of new features and a great price, made even greater with Black Friday deals. You've got all of the usual fitness tracking, Apple Pay, iMessage, Music, Maps, the ability to unlock your Mac just by being proximate, loads of watch bands and faces, and tonnes of third-party apps specifically for the Watch.

It's the real deal and because the Series 3 is a few generations old, you can bag a genuine bargain without having to go for a second-hand model.

