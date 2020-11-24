The best Apple TV 4K Black Friday deals

The biggest deals event of the year is finally here: retailers have unleashed their Black Friday deals and, right now, there are some amazing bargains to be bagged. Everything you could possibly want, from tech to fashion to fitness, has discounts right now somewhere. Apple's TV 4K, a rival to Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Google's Chromecast, is one such example, with good deals on offer.

Apple has been in the TV game for a long, long time and has recently been facing stiff competition from Amazon, Google, Roku, and others for TV dominance. The Apple TV is not to one to discard, however, as it offers a fantastic user interface, access to loads of streaming services, lovely hardware, and deep integration with Apple's other devices.

If you're an Apple device owner already, then the TV 4K makes a lot of sense. All of your iTunes purchases will seamlessly transfer across and Apple's streaming service, TV+, works exceptionally well. Dolby Atmos is onboard, too, for excellent sound.

On top of that, Apple's Arcade game streaming service is available on TV 4K, too, letting you play hundreds of fun titles with the Siri-enabled remote or iPhone.

As we noted above, this Apple TV 4K Black Friday deal is just one of thousands of products currently discounted.

