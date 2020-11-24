The best Apple iPhone 11 Black Friday deals

As the year comes to a close, Black Friday deals are now officially here. The sales bonanza of the years brings with it deep discounts on the latest and greatest tech, fashion, fitness, toys, and more, just before the holiday season. Now that Apple has released the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 has some fantastic deals on offer.

The iPhone 11 continues Apple's efforts to make the best smartphones for everyone, balancing a big beautiful display with fast internals and loads of apps while making it relatively affordable. And they've absolutely succeeded, producing a fantastic smartphone that will seamlessly blend into your life.

Starting with the display, a 6.1-inch Retina panel, everything about the phone is basically perfect. The dual cameras are crisp and sharp, capturing impressive low-light shots; battery life is excellent, easily lasting all day; the build quality is superb; and its blazingly fast.

If you're in the market for a new smartphone but don't want to splash huge bucks on the latest iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 should be top of the list.

Let's jump into the deals...

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB