The best Apple HomePod Black Friday deals

The biggest super sale of 2020 is finally here, and the best Black Friday deals are offering up discounts on everything from gadgets to fitness to fashion. If you've had your eye on something for a while, now is a good time to grab it. Case in point: Apple's HomePod smart speaker can be found at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

The HomePod is easily the best smart speaker for those of us who've bought into Apple's world completely. If you live and breathe your iPhone and Mac, there aren't really many better options. Siri is the main assistant on hand and Apple Music is your option for streaming.

While HomePod is more expensive than its Amazon and Google rivals, that expense is worth it if you care about sound quality. In test after test, HomePod consistently ranks as the best sounding smart speaker around, with intelligent adaption to its surroundings and a fulsome low-end.

Apple has also introduced some nifty features for owners for two or more HomePods, including stereo pairing, multi-room audio, and a home cinema feature when paired with an Apple TV 4K.

Today's best Apple HomePod deals Black Friday Sale ends in 03 days 21 hrs 21 mins 47 secs Reduced Price Apple HomePod - Space Gray Macy's $349 $174.50 View Deal Apple HomePod - Space Gray Apple $299 View Deal Apple - HomePod - Space Gray Best Buy $299.99 View Deal Apple HomePod - Space Gray BJ's Wholesale Club $299.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

Apple's delightful HomePod Mini is also retailing at some really low price points right now, too. At just 3.3 inches tall, the Mini is ideal for smaller rooms or as a bedside table companion.

Today's best Apple HomePod mini deals Black Friday Sale ends in 03 days 21 hrs 21 mins 47 secs Apple - HomePod mini - Space... Best Buy $99.99 View Deal Apple - HomePod mini - White Best Buy $99.99 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB