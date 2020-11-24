The best Apple HomePod Black Friday deals

The biggest super sale of 2020 is finally here, and the best Black Friday deals are offering up discounts on everything from gadgets to fitness to fashion. If you've had your eye on something for a while, now is a good time to grab it. Case in point: Apple's HomePod smart speaker can be found at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
The HomePod is easily the best smart speaker for those of us who've bought into Apple's world completely. If you live and breathe your iPhone and Mac, there aren't really many better options. Siri is the main assistant on hand and Apple Music is your option for streaming.
While HomePod is more expensive than its Amazon and Google rivals, that expense is worth it if you care about sound quality. In test after test, HomePod consistently ranks as the best sounding smart speaker around, with intelligent adaption to its surroundings and a fulsome low-end.
Apple has also introduced some nifty features for owners for two or more HomePods, including stereo pairing, multi-room audio, and a home cinema feature when paired with an Apple TV 4K.
Apple's delightful HomePod Mini is also retailing at some really low price points right now, too. At just 3.3 inches tall, the Mini is ideal for smaller rooms or as a bedside table companion.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money