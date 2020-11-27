The best Amazon Smart Plug Black Friday deals of the day

We hear a lot about smart homes these days and for good reason: adding 'smart' elements to your house can substantially improve your life, or at least the ease of which things happen. Lights turn on and off automatically, your thermostat can be controlled from an app, and so on. One quick change is smart plugs and Amazon's Smart Plug is one of the best going, with even better Black Friday deals.
Amazon's offering is tied to its Certified for Humans program, which offers "struggle-free, tinker-free and stress-free" accessories that are, quite literally, plug-and-play. This means that when you get it out the box and plug it in, there isn't much else to do.
But what are the benefits? The most obvious is the ability, through Alexa, to schedule when the plug is on and off, thus scheduling when appliances – your kettle, for example, or your hallway light – are on or off. You can then control them remotely.
Alexa is the glue here, offering a simple way to control how things work in your house. Simply ask Alexa to switch off the lights and the Smart Plug will do the work. No fancy smart light bulbs necessary.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money