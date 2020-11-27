The best Amazon Smart Oven Black Friday deals of the day

Yes, you read the headline correctly: Amazon has moved in the smart oven business with its Amazon Smart Oven, combining four different types of food-heater into a pretty sleek device, which comes complete with an Echo Dot for simple Alexa access. With winter approaching and Black Friday deals on offer, now might be a good time to consider an upgrade.

First and foremost, Amazon's Smart Oven is a very capable oven. There's four modes on offer: microwave, convection oven, food warmer, and air fryer. Amazon describes the device as "certified for humans," meaning the focus is on ease-of-use and simplicity; you won't get bogged down in hundreds of settings menus, just tap.

Alexa is at the heart of the Smart Oven, letting you set precise timers and giving updates on the progress of your cooking. When it's ready, Alexa will tell you. There's adjustable temperature controls, too, to make sure you're getting the perfect cook. As if that wasn't 'smart' enough, you can even scan selected foods with the Alexa app and the Smart Oven will automatically cook.

And with Amazon's generous Black Friday discounts, there has never been a better time to grab a Smart Oven and spice up your life.

