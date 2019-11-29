The best Amazon Smart Oven Black Friday deals

The Amazon Smart Oven has only just been released but it's already available at a great price thanks to the Amazon Black Friday sales.

If you're looking to up your smart home game, this Amazon Smart Oven Black Friday deal is worth a look. Sadly, the oven is only available in the US right now, which means the deal is only for US folks, too.

The brand new Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 smart kitchen device: it's a convection oven, a microwave, air fryer, and food warmer.

Amazon describes it as "certified for humans", which we think means its easier to use, as opposed to them thinking you might want to train your pet to make your dinner for a change...

So what makes this oven smart? First of all, it has over 30 presets so you can do a lot with it with little hassle. Another interesting feature is the 'scan-to-cook' feature, which allows you to scan packaging with the Alexa app and Amazon Smart Oven will cook them automatically.

Most importantly, it's Alexa-compatible. Not only will Alexa notify you when the oven has reached temperature or when your food is ready, but you can use any Echo device to control your new smart oven. Naturally this does mean you'll need an Alexa-powered device such as an Amazon Echo to the smart features. This Black Friday deal includes both the oven and the Echo Dot, but you can select just the oven if you already have an Alexa device.

More 'regular' features include a temperature probe that helps you know when your food is cooked. It's worth noting the impressive size, too. The Amazon Smart Oven will easily fit a 5-pound chicken... Thanksgiving dinner, anyone?

