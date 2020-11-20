The best Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Black Friday deals

The annual deals bonanza that is Black Friday 2020 is now upon us, capping off a very strange year for many, bringing with it bargains on everything, from gadgets to fitness to fashion. As part of the festivities, Amazon is offering some deep discounts on its Kindle Paperwhite, the gold standard for e-readers.

Amazon makes three main types of Kindle: the basic Kindle, the Paperwhite, and the Oasis, which increase in price in that order. The Paperwhite sits firmly in the middle, offering a more refined experience over the basic version with fewer frills than the Oasis. In our view, this makes it perfect.

The main job of an e-reader is, well, reading and the Paperwhite excels here, with a crisp 6-inch, 300ppi e-ink display, tonnes of storage for books, intuitive navigation via the touchscreen, and a stylish design, plus loads of funky case options.

Amazon's selection of e-books is the best in the world, ensuring you have access to every new and old release, alongside a bunch of periodicals. It's the dream reading device in our view, especially at these Black Friday discounted prices.

Want something else from Amazon? We've found the best Black Friday discounts on all its top devices. No matter if you're looking for a tablet, eReader, smart home hub or security camera, among others, there's a deal available today.

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB