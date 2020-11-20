The best Amazon Fire TV Stick Black Friday deals

Yes, it has finally happened – Black Friday deals have arrived, your best chance of getting discounts on everything from tech to fashion to fitness before the Christmas season begins. As you'd expect, Amazon is huge on Black Friday and is offering deals and discounts galore, including on its ever-popular Amazon Fire TV Stick.
The Fire TV Stick is one of the best devices that Amazon makes in our opinion, offering a super simple plug-and-play streaming stick for any TV with an HDMI port (so pretty much all TVs) that instantly gives access to every major streaming service.
On top of streaming, the Fire TV Stick includes Alexa, giving users access to the smart assistant and control over every aspect of your connected life, including switching the lights on/off, messaging friends, playing the radio, and whatever else.
As winter approaches and the sofa becomes more and more tempting, making sure you have access to everything you want is really important; there's no point rewatching the same things over and over again when there's a whole world of content out there to be watched.
We're also tracking Amazon's Black Friday deals on its own devices, which are some of the very finest tablets, smart home hubs, smart cameras and streaming sticks on the market today. If you've been in the market for one, then now is a great time to ring one up.
