The best 2020 MacBook Pro M1 Black Friday deal you'll see today

We're nearly in December but before the Christmas rush comes Black Friday 2020 deals and this year is shaping up to be the biggest ever. As part of the festivities, B&H is offering $100 of the brand new M1-powered 2020 MacBook Pro.
The new MacBook Pro is a beast, with desktop-levels of power emanating from Apple's brand new M1 processor, which replaces the Intel CPUs found in basically all other computers with Apple's own brand along the same lines as the iPhone and iPad. The result is a lot of power with very little heat and battery drain.
Besides the new M1 processor, not a lot else has changed about the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. (The 16-inch version is yet to get the M1 upgrade.) It has the same classic MacBook all-aluminium design, 258GB of storage and upwards, 8 or 16GB RAM, and macOS.
But that undersells what a sea change the M1 processor is, especially in the coming years as Apple refines the design and more developers update their apps to fully support the sheer power available. If you want a foot in the future, getting a new MacBook Pro with M1 is a good place to start.
Let's jump into the Black Friday deals...
MacBook Pro (2020) | 13.3-inch | M1 | 8GB / 256GB
Was $1,299 | Now $1,199 | Save $100 at B&H
The base version of the new MacBook Pro is still an absolute beast, with Apple doubling the minimum storage. While 8GB RAM might not seem like much, reviewers have shown that it punches well above its weight and won't bother most people.
(Both silver and space grey models have the $100 discount.)View Deal
MacBook Pro (2020) | 13.3-inch | M1 | 8GB / 512GB
Was $1,499 | Now $1,399 | Save $100 at B&H
Exactly the same M1 MacBook Pro as the above deal but with double the storage again, for those who keep a lot of files saved locally. We'd recommend spending a little extra to make sure you never run. (Both silver and space grey models have the $100 discount.)View Deal
If you've been eyeing up a brand new MacBook Pro for a while but didn't bite the bullet earlier, your patience has been worth it: Save $100 at B&H with Black Friday deals. Hurry, though, stocks likely won't last.
Don't want the M1 processor? We're tracking Intel MacBook Pro deals too.
