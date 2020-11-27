The best 2020 MacBook Air M1 Black Friday deal you'll see today

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing: Black Friday 2020 has finally arrived. Retailers the world over are discounting the latest tech, gadgets, and gizmos at an incredible rate, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars. To celebrate, B&H has knocked $100 off the brand new 2020 M1-powered MacBook Air.

Introduced just weeks ago, the new MacBook Air has Apple's own M1 processor, a big shift from the Intel CPUs that power all the current-generation Macs. Much more closely aligned with the iPhone and iPad, the M1 is an absolute demon, delivering loads more power than Intel's while using less battery and not needing a fan!

There is a certain tax that comes with being an early adopter for new tech and the M1 isn't without its foibles. If you rely deeply on a program that hasn't been updated for M1 yet, it will still run but you may experience some bugs. Apple's Rosetta 2 software, which runs Intel apps, is really good, but it's something to be aware of.

Aside from that, the new M1 MacBook Air is exceptionally good, better than the last generation versions when it comes to battery life – now truly all day – and it runs without a fan and barely gets hot, according to reviewers, even under stress.

Let's get into the deals...

DEAL OF THE DAY! Apple MacBook Air (2020) | 13.3-inch | M1 | 8GB / 256GB

Was $999 | Now $899 | Save $100 at B&H

Saving $100 on a new Apple laptop is unheard of but that's what's happening here. Gift horses and mouths and all that. The 256GB version will be enough for most people but do make sure before you buy. Silver, space grey, and gold versions are all discounted.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | 13.3-inch | M1 | 8GB / 512GB

Was $1,249 | Now $1,149 | Save $100 at B&H

If you checked and decided you need more space then you're in luck: B&H has knocked $100 off the roomy 512GB option, making this perhaps a better deal for high-powered users than the one above it. Silver, space grey, and gold versions are all discounted.

Whether you're an early adopter or just someone who needs to replace their ageing MacBook, the new MacBook Air is a fantastic choice for basically everyone. Don't miss out on saving $100!

