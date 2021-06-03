The Apple Watch Series 6 is $70 off at Amazon right now

For those who missed this cheap Apple Watch Series 6 deal that's been running at Amazon for the past month, we may have some good news for you. There's still models available with discounts of up to $70 off right now.

Starting at $329.99, Amazon's Apple Watch Series 6 deals offer one of the best Apple Watch smartwatches to be released at a very attractive price point. Amazon has had the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for some time, running deals that take anywhere from $50 off to $80 off one the most popular smartwatches available today.

With the recent news that Prime Day is scheduled for June 21st and June 22nd, this early Apple Watch deal may just match the best Prime Day deals this year. It's not often the Series 6 gets a discount of this size, so don't hesitate on this one if you're been waiting for Apple's most popular watch go go one sale.

Apple Watch Series 6 Now: $329.99 | Was: $399.99 | Savings: $70 (18%)

Grab Apple's flagship smartwatch on sale now at Amazon. Starting at $329.99, Amazon is offering both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions in a range of colors with varying discounts on select models.View Deal

Launched in September 2020, the Series 6 is the current flagship of the Apple Watch line. It offers an always-on retina display, a great range of health sensors and an excellent range of apps.

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in both 40mm and 44mm case sizes, both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions, and a choice of aluminum, stainless steel and titanium cases. There is also a wide range of band colors and styles on offer to suit your mood and style.

Amazon's sale includes a number of colors and the deals start at $349.99, which is the lowest price we've seen the Apple Watch Series 6 to date. You can also get the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular model on sale for $449.

