The Apple Watch Series 6 is now just $279 with this early Prime Day smartwatch deal

With Prime Day just hours away, Amazon has topped the cheap Apple Watch Series 6 deal that's been running for the past month. You can now get up to $120 off the Apple Watch Series 6 – that's a 30% discount on the full price.

Starting at $279, Amazon's Apple Watch Series 6 deals offer one of the best Apple Watch smartwatches to be released at a very attractive price point. Amazon has had the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for some time, running deals that take anywhere from $50 off to $80 off one of the most popular smartwatches available today.

This early Apple Watch deal may just match the best Prime Day deals this year. It's not often the Series 6 gets a discount of this size, so don't hesitate on this one if you're been waiting for Apple's most popular watch to go on sale.

Apple Watch Series 6 Now: $279 | Was: $399 | Savings: $120 (30%)

Grab Apple's flagship smartwatch on sale now at Amazon. Starting at $279, Amazon is offering both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions in a range of colors with varying discounts on select models.View Deal

Launched in September 2020, the Series 6 is the current flagship of the Apple Watch line. It offers an always-on retina display, a great range of health sensors and an excellent range of apps.

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in both 40mm and 44mm case sizes, both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions, and a choice of aluminum, stainless steel and titanium cases. There is also a wide range of band colors and styles on offer to suit your mood and style.

Amazon's sale includes a number of colors and the deals start at $279, which is the lowest price we've seen the Apple Watch Series 6 to date. You can also get the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular model on sale for $393.

