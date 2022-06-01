The 2 affordable (but good) gaming laptop deals today you'll want to see

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Immediately following the Best Buy Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) this past weekend, a handful of new deals on gaming laptops have shown up at the retailer that shoppers short on cash might appreciate.

The seven included gaming laptop deals are only around this week, but within that small selection are two intel i5 and AMD Ryzen 7 RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop deals that both deserve a look. While not quite the best gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) available today, they're a good choice for more budget-conscious shoppers.

Both machines offer a pretty balanced set of specs under the hood, offering a high-end 1080p gaming experience at a friendly price tag:

The week long gaming laptop sale at Best Buy (opens in new tab) features discounts of up to $350 off some of the best gaming laptops (opens in new tab) available today. The price tags can shoot up to $1,800 on some models, however, so those on a tighter budget may want to keep reading.

If you're not super technical when it comes to laptops, than good news: I'll keep this as simple as possible. From a power perspective, both of these laptops are essentially on par with each other. The main difference is whether you'll want to choose an Intel-powered machine or an AMD-powered one.

Until Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) arrives, there's also no guarantee you'll find deals like these again after this week. So if you're hoping to buy a cheap gaming laptop on sale, one of these offers may be the pick for you. Read on to get a full breakdown of these two gaming laptop deals, and which one we'd choose to go with.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17

The Intel-powered laptop is $50 cheaper and offers a bit more for the bargain (Image credit: Asus)

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 For the price this an unbeatable FHD gaming laptop Specifications Processor: Intel i5-11260H Maximum CPU Speed: 4.4 GHz Screen Size: 17.3" Resolution: 1920x1080 FHD GPU: RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Max Refresh Rate: 144Hz OS: Windows 10 Storage: 512GB SSD PCIe Reasons to buy + 11th Gen Intel i5 delivers great performance for the price + Slightly less power draw increases battery life + Larger screen offers a better viewing experience + Higher maximum refresh rate for smoother gameplay + Super durable TUF Gaming chassis offers better protection Reasons to avoid - Dual fan cooling system is solid but system will run hotter overall Today's Best Deals View Deal at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Many would argue that Intel-based systems offer a more consistent gaming experience, with smoother overall performance offering an enticing machine for the price. I am inclined to agree myself, as with many AMD-based systems I've tried in the past have been a bit lackluster in some areas of performance.

This machine will handle most of the latest titles at refresh rates of up to 144Hz in some cases, albeit at FHD resolutions. Not the end of the world, considering this a budget machine we're talking about, but I'd argue that a smoother gameplay experience trumps a higher resolution any day.

The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 deal at Best Buy offers a solid gaming laptop for the price, however. While it won't outperform the AMD counterpart offer below by a huge margin, it definitely gets a slight edge in terms of value for the dollar. It's $50 less and offers a slightly better – and more reliable – machine for the price.

Grab the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 on sale for $749.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Dell G15

Better airflow and exclusive Alienware features are hard to beat (Image credit: Dell)

Dell G15RE While $50 more, some features are worth the extra cash Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Maximum CPU Speed: 4.4 GHz Screen Size: 15.6" Resolution: 1920x1080 FHD GPU: RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Max Refresh Rate: 120Hz OS: Windows 11 Storage: 512GB SSD PCIe Reasons to buy + AMD Ryzen 7 5800H features 8 cores over the Intel i5's 6 core design + Multitasking performance a step above the other machine + Alienware Game Shift dynamic performance mode improves gameplay + Dual air intake through keyboard and bottom deliver cooler operation Reasons to avoid - Windows 11 isn't the most gamer-friendly UI on the market - Slightly smaller screen and lower refresh rate

With a smaller screen and lower refresh rate, some may be leaning towards the Intel machine at this point. However, there's a bit more under the hood that the Dell G15 offers towards gamers that is worth consideration. While it comes in at $50 more, the slight bump in price doesn't take away from this gaming laptops overall value.

As with the Intel model, the AMD-based system will handle most modern games at higher settings thanks to some perks from Alienware – specifically the Game Shift dynamic performance mode. This offers a great performance boost in some games, and thanks to the G15's air flow design, delivers an even smoother experience in the long run.

The only downside some out there may have is with the Windows 11 operation system. While Windows 10 isn't exactly the best platform for gaming available (Windows XP an 7 anyone?), it's a bit less intrusive than Microsoft's latest OS is. That said, it won't deter much from an absolutely killer gaming experience for the price.

Grab the Dell G15 on sale for $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

More Budget-Friendly Gaming Laptop Deals

Best Buy's sale does have a couple of great offers to check out, but there's plenty more out there. Amazon has a few good deals on gaming laptops happening, as well as Walmart and even specific brands including Razer. You can check out some of the deals below if the offers above don't suit your needs.

