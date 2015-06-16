Tesla’s Model 3 will actually be whole fleet of cars

Much like waiting for a bus, you spend ages waiting for aTesla car to come along, and then a load of them come around the corner at once.

Tesla's chief technical office JB Straubel said that the upcoming Model 3 electric vehicles will be available as both a saloon (sedan) version and a crossover vehicle.

The Model 3 is set to launch in 2017 and cost around $35,000, roughly half the cost of the firm's Model S cars. It will have a range of 200 miles. He predicted that lithium-ion batteries “will become the predominant and primary fuel for light vehicles,”instead of combustion engines.

Straubel made the comments at the EIA Energy Conference in Washington DC, and reported in the Wall Street Journal. he added that the firm was also planning “cars beyond” the Model 3 and these would most likely be cheaper as he expected costs in battery technology to come down over the next few years.

With this in mind, Straubel said that he anticipated more than a million Tesla cars would be on the road by 2020 with the firm selling 500,000 annually by that date.

The Model X, which is Tesla's crossover vehicle, is scheduled for launch later in the year, although this date has already been delayed several times. So far, the electric car company has sold 60,000 vehicles to date, so the 3 Series needs to be a somewhat more mass-market proposition if it's to hit that avowed million-salegoal.