Tesla's first affordable car will be unveiled next March

Electric cars haven't gone mainstream yet due to their high-end price tags, but Tesla wants to change that. It's just announced a date for the Model 3, a vehicle that brings electric cars one step closer to actually being affordable.

Tesla CEO and the closest thing to Tony Stark, Elon Musk, has revealed that the Model 3 will be unveiled early next year.

“We are hoping to show the Model 3 in March of next year.” Musk said during the company's earnings call.

This is a big step for Tesla, as the Model 3 is the first affordable option from the electric car maker – well, sort of. It will be priced at $35,000 (about £22k), which is a lot cheaper than its other models, and is set to rival BMW's 3-series when it goes on sale.

That means you can get it for half the price of the Tesla Model Sas well as the Model X SUV which arrives later this year - both at $70,000.

The Model 3 will be 20% smaller than the Model S and able to run for 200 miles on a single charge. Before you write a cheque though, know that it won't be out for a while. Musk said Production will begin at the end of 2017, so you probably won't be able to get one until the following year.

Musk also talked about Apple's reported interest in the electric car market. When asked about the iPhone 6 maker's rumoured plans, Musk said: "I certainly hope Apple gets into the car business, that'd be great." It's good to see Musk doesn't mind a bit of friendly competition, anything to help the planet, ay.

The tech wizard even had time to name drop his Powerwall home battery – that we heard about last week – which Tesla has already received a massive 38,000 pre-orders for.

"The response has been overwhelming. Like, crazy," he said.