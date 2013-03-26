Tech-laden Range Rover Sport unveiled in New York

Automated driver assistance, heads up displays, smartphone integration, and personal Wi-Fi hotspot featured in new 4x4 from Land Rover

Land Rover has taken the wraps off its new Range Rover Sport at an event in New York.



The company described it as the "fastest, most agile and responsive Land Rover ever". Technology will play a central role in the new model, with the company saying it had taken a 'no compromise' approach to thenew 4x4 to make sure it fits in with its customers' lifestyles.



The new model includes lane assistance, heads up displays, and smartphone integration, including the ability to check on the status of the vehicle from an app as optional extras.



A new digital camera system is at the heart of its lane assistance and driver awareness technologies. The new system includes lane departure warnings, traffic signal recognition, and automated high-beam assist. It also features the unique ability to sense how deep the Range Rover Sport is when driving through water.



The new colour heads up display – which uses laser technology to ensure the clarity and contrast of the data – presents key vehicle information and navigation data without the driver needing to look away from the road.



Meanwhile, the new 4x4 has been designed with the connectivity in mind. Alongside the usual connectivity options, the new Range Rover Sport also enables owners to connect their 4x4 to their smartphone. The app provides support for a number of features, including Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Emergency Calling and Land Rover Assist Call.



Perhaps the best feature is that a high bandwidth Wi-Fi hotspot can be installed into the vehicle so that passengers can use the internet and get the best connection while out on the road.



The car is also loaded with technology in the engine and chassis. Amongst the new chassis technologies are Adaptive Dynamics featuring continuously variable dampers, and on more powerful models, a dedicated dynamic mode in Terrain Response – the Range Rover's off road mode.



The system is combined with the twin-channel Dynamic Response active lean control, a Dynamic Active Rear Locking differential, and Torque Vectoring by Braking, which transfers torque to the outside wheels during corners, to reduce understeer; all without the need for driver action.



The new Range Rover Sport goes on sale in the third quarter of 2013, in the HSE, HSE Dynamic, and Autobiography Dynamic trims. A SE trim will be available on TDV6 models from early next year.



Land Rover didn't give details on specific pricing for the UK market.