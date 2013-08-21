TalkTalk launches MobileSafe free Android app

With EE Clone Phone already offering a similar service TalkTalk has become the latest company to offer a security app boasting anti-theft and parental controls

TalkTalk has launched MobileSafe a free Android app for customers who have TalkTalk Mobile. The app lets you lock your phone, locate it and also comes with numerous safety features as well.

Parental Controls lets the user lock down certain aspects of online content restricting websites and keeping the device safe for use by children whilst Safe Contacts lets you block unwanted calls and texts simply by adding the number you want to the block list.

Echoing EE's Clone Phone service and Apple's own Find iPhone app MobileSafe lets you remotely lock and then wipe data from the phone, it'll also let you locate the device on a map or make the device sound an alarm if you've just lost it.

On top of this the app also comes with anti-Virus software and safe browsing which helps steer you clear of any potentially virus-filled websites.

With smartphones becoming more and more valuable both manufacturers and networks have started investing in apps and services that help customers keep hold of their devices with TalkTalk's MobileSafe app being the latest addition to the line-up.