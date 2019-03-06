Take a look inside the 'world's most expensive hotel suite'

Is it any surprise that Las Vegas is now home to the world's most expensive hotel suite? Of course not! The city, known for its excess, recently saw the unveiling of the The Empathy Suite at Palms Casino Resort, which costs $100,000 per night to stay in.

The 9,000-square-foot "sky villa" was designed by world-renowned artist Damien Hirst and award-winning firm Bentel & Bentel.

It contains a number specially designed furniture and textiles that incorporate Hirst’s signature butterfly and pharmacy designs, as well as large scale works of art, including a large pill cabinet filled with diamonds and two sharks in formaldehyde.

The suite features a 13-seat curved bar; two lounging areas that can accommodate up to 52 guests; a large dining area; two master bedrooms with California-king beds, spacious closets and spacious bathrooms.

There's also a private healing salt room, two massage rooms and a fitness room.

And, if that wasn't enough, an outdoor terrace featuring a cantilevered Jacuzzi.

The Empathy Suite contains no fewer than six original works, including; Winner/Loser, two bull sharks suspended in formaldehyde; Vegas, a medicine cabinet filled with drugs; The Winner Takes It All, a translucent cabinet filled with diamonds; and Here for a Good Time Not a Long Time, showcasing two marlin.

The Empathy Suite is reserved exclusively for million-dollar casino players, and comes with a highly personalised guest experience.

This includes a 24-hour butler service, a private behind-the-scenes art tour of the suite and entire property, chauffeured car service throughout the stay, and A-list access to Palms’ amenities (such as KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub, the Pearl Concert Theatre).

Finally, guests will also get access to the Palms’ world-class recording studio and a $10,000 credit to use at the resort.