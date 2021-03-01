TAG Heuer's new Formula 1 Special Edition races into pole position

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Special Edition
Today, TAG Heuer introduced a new Special Edition timepiece to its well-known Formula 1 collection. 

The collection dates all the way back to 1987, when TAG decided to create a stylish tribute to the thrilling, fast-paced world of racing of which TAG Heuer was, and currently still is, a part of. 

Like the sport itself, the timepieces in the collection are 'daring', according to TAG Heuer, with bold designs and advanced technical features inspired by the extreme performance of motor racing teams. 

The new quartz-powered chronograph is presented on a robust stainless steel and carbon fibre three-row bracelet that includes a  drivers’ extension to fit the watch over a racing suit. 

It's 'built for speed', with a racy carbon fibre textured dial and eye-catching yellow details.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Special Edition

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

It features a 60 second/minute scale flange and central hand tip in bright yellow.

The racing-inspired notches on the ultra-resistant black ceramic tachymeter bezel are an emblematic feature of this collection. 

The new TAG Heuer is priced at £1,900 and is available exclusively on TAG Heuer's website.

It is the first time TAG Heuer has introduced a product as a UK e-commerce exclusive.

Technical features

  • Steel fine-brushed 43mm case 
  • Black Ceramic tachymeter 
  • 3-row bracelet in stainless steel and ceramic 
  • Hands and indexes coated with white Super 
  • LumiNova
  • High precision quartz movement 

