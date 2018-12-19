T3's Advent Calendar Giveaway, day 19: win a HyperX gaming bundle worth over £270!

Welcome to day 19 of this year's T3 Advent Calendar, where we're giving something away every day throughout December, courtesy of T3 magazine.

Today's bounty is a chance to win a bundle of gaming goodness. HyperX makes pro-level gaming gear for both inside and outside your PC, winning multiple design awards in the process, and sponsors over 20 gaming teams around the world.

We’re giving away a set that gives you a great overhaul:

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB keyboard – worth £99.99. This is a small footprint (but full-sized) keyboard with Kailh Silver Speed mechanical switches, different profiles for setting the lights and macros, and has a solid steel frame.

HyperX Pulsefire Surge mouse – worth £59.99. With customisable buttons, a ring of LED lights, and a super-accurate sensor up to 16,000 DPI, this mouse will never let you down.

HyperX XL Fury S Speed Edition mouse mat – worth £29.99. A surface optimised for quick movement, plus a stabilising natural rubber texture on the underside, helps make the most of what your Pulsefire Surge mouse can do!

HyperX Cloud Alpha headset – worth £89.99. This headset pairs a super-comfortable design (including premium memory foam) with Dual Chamber Drivers to accurate and distortion-free sound that you can listen to for hours. There’s also a noise-cancelling microphone, and it works on PC, PS4 and Xbox One!





You can enter the competition using the link further down the page.

Not only that, but you can save a load of money on a magazine subscription while you’re at it – it’s the perfect Christmas present for you or a loved one!

T3 magazine is the perfect coffee-table complement to T3.com, helping you find the best products for every area of your lifestyle. From traditional buys like phones and TVs, to connected home security and drones, you'll find the very best of it all covered in detail, with beautiful photography.

Right now, you'll get a FREE pair of Bluetooth headphones when you subscribe to T3 magazine, from just £19.99 – you can read more about the offer here!

Now on to today's Advent Calendar competition. Enter at the link below:

And you can read a sample of the latest issue of T3 below: