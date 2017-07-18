T3 Quick Hit: the VG100 all-in-one window cleaner is class on a glass

No one likes cleaning their windows. That's why most of us get someone to do it for us.

But what if there was a gadget that could wet the window, remove the dirt and suck any excess water up?

Say hello to the Kobold VG100 from Vorkwerk. This lightweight, easy-to-use device enables you to clean mucky panes quickly with just one hand.

Simply add water and cleaning fluid, then power up the motor for 30 minutes of window cleaning action. A microfibre towel removes the dirt from your window, and the motor will suck away the dirty water in an instant leaving you with, allegedly, clean and streak-free windows.

The VG100 can be filled with water and cleaning concentrate in a flash. A full tank covers about 20 metres square of glass. The tank consists of two individual chambers – the first contains fresh water and cleaning agent and the second contains the vacuumed, dirty water.

A microfibre cloth makes window cleaning with the VG100 simple and streak free. The cloth does not need to be replaced during use, as the majority of the dirt is simply vacuumed away! Afterwards, just clean the cloth in the washing machine at 60-degrees and charge the battery ready for next time.

The Vorwerk Kobold VG100 all-in-one window cleaning system is available right now for only £249.

