T3 Quick Hit: Merrell gets stuck in with the Avalaunch Tough Mudder race day shoe

The high tech running shoe is designed to help athletes compete during Tough Mudder events

By

Merrell has released a trail running shoe intended for use while competing in Tough Mudder events. 

Check out: Everything you need to do your first Tough Mudder

The Avalaunch Tough Mudder is a race-day shoe with speed-lacing system, ultra-grippy outsole, and a bellows tongue that is designed to keep debris out.

The shoes also boasts a fabric and mesh upper, comfort padded Lycra collar, neoprene lining in the heel, integrated EVA footbed, UniFly midsole and TrailProtect pad, the result of which allows the shoe to deliver exceptional off-road performance and comfort.

Interestingly, the Avalaunch Tough Mudder also comes installed with M Select FRESH antimicrobial agents that have been specially designed to reduce shoe odor during and after heavy use.

In addition, a bungee lace system helps maintain both a super streamlined design, which helps the wearer to not get snagged on obstacles, and a snug fit, with the Avalaunch held securely in place at all times, even on uneven or challenging terrain.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.