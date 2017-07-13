T3 Quick Hit: Keep your gear dry with OverBoard's Classic Waterproof Backpack

So many backpacks and luggage brands out there claim to be waterproof, but how many really are?

We've all rummaged through our supposedly H2O-spurning backpacks, only to find our smartphone, favourite book or wallet sitting in a small pool of water at the bottom.

Enter the 100% waterproof range from market-leading water-haters Overboard.

Perfect for boating, beach trips and going to Brighton during a traditional Bank Holiday downpour, the extremely self-explanatorily-named Black 20 Litre OverBoard Waterproof Backpack will protect your gear from seawater, sand, dirt and dust.

The unique seamless construction and roll-top sealing system make it 100% waterproof and even able to stand up to a brief spell of submersion. That means you can take it out on the water, or water-board it, until it tells you all its secrets.

With a rating of IP66, the pack will, in fact, float if dropped in water, and comes with comfortable and buoyant, lightweight straps.

As well as padded shoulders and lumbar support, the OverBoard also has a ventilated pack panel as standard. Reflective patches on the front of the bag and both shoulder straps keep you visible in low light, while three D-rings allow multiple attachment options.

A large, elasticated mesh side pocket and a top carry handle complete the package.

You can get The Classic Waterproof Backpack is available for £49.99 in either classic black or eye-catching yellow.