T3 Hype: best tech released this week; Jaguar E-PACE, LG Q6, GoPro Hero5 Super Suit and more

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.

This week we have the Jaguar E-PACE, LG Q6, GoPro Hero5 Super Suit and more.

Jaguar E-PACE

The compact version of the F-PACE is here in the latest Jaguar E-PACE. That means the same good looks, plenty of power and sporty handling in a manageable compact form.

The new E-PACE also comes with lots and lots of the latest smart tech including a next-gen heads-up display. Check all the details out at the link.

Jaguar E-PACE: 5 reasons why this is the ultimate sporty compact SUV

LG Q6

LG has unveiled its new Q6 phone this week, a more affordable way to get the 18:9 FullVision display found in its flagship G6 handset.

The LG Q6 also comes with impressive specs across the board - check out you need to know at the link.

LG Q6 brings 18:9 FullVision display to everyone

GoPro Hero5 Super Suit

If you’re more extreme than your GoPro can handle then, wow, good for you. But there’s now a case that’ll help the tough cam keep up, even with you.

The GoPro Hero5 Super Suit is a case that allows the adventure camera to dive to a new depth of a hefty 60m. Want to know more divers? Follow the link for all you need.

Capture footage as deep as 60m with the GoPro Hero5 Super Suit

Q-Install Rock Speaker

If you like to keep up with tech but also can’t ruin the nature of your garden with too much metal and too many angles, the Rock Speaker from Q-Install could be for you.

The QI65LW offers a powerful 6.5-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter inside that rock-like form. Find out more details below.