T3 Hype: best tech released this week; Essential Phone, Nest Cam IQ, Lenovo Moto Z2 Play, Snap Spectacles and more

Essential Phone

From the founder of Android comes a totally new phone built to take on the big boys and change up the world of smartphones - and it looks good.

The Essential Phone has a true edge to edge screen at last with even the camera surrounded by screen. It also features some serious top end specs and more. Find out everything at the link here.

5 reasons why the Essential Phone could be your next smartphone

Nest Cam IQ

The next generation of Nest Cam is here in the IQ. This brings with it upgraded sensor smarts as well as recognition - yup, it’s that clever.

A 4K sensor means super zoom possibilities while the people recognition means you can be alerted to a person in your home, not just the cat. Check out more here:

Nest Cam IQ: 6 cutting-edge reasons to buy it… And 1 rather basic reason not to

Lenovo Moto Z2 Play

Affordable and high-powered plus modular - yup, the Moto Z2 Play from Lenovo could just offer it all.

Thanks to Moto Mods you can add on gaming controls, speakers and more. Find out details at the link.

Lenovo Moto Z2 Play is official and it’s modular

Snap Spectacles

The Snap Spectacles, for Snapchat wearable fun, have finally arrived in the UK for £130.

Pop on your Snap Spectacles and you can shoot pics and videos to instantly upload easier than ever, all without reaching for your phone. Find out more below.

Snap Spectacles are finally available in UK

Garmin Approach S60

Golfers, your new latest and greatest GPS wearable could have just arrived in the form of the Garmin Approach S60.

This looks better than ever, offers smarts like CourseView mapping in full colour, yardage to hazards, greens and doglegs and even swing tempo measuring. Find out details at the link.