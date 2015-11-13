Watch: T3 goes behind the scenes at the UK launch of Surface Pro 4!

Featuring Rudimental, StaffPad, an orchestra and more

By

We went to Microsoft UK'sSurface Pro 4launch on Wednesday to see award-winning group Rudimental perform.

The Pro 4 has been out for a little while in the US (in fact, we've got a bit bored waiting for it and its Surface Book sibling) so it was great to see it in action and have a little chat with Rudimental while we were at it.

StaffPad was used tocreate three orchestral remixes of three of Rudimental's singles in collaboration with acclaimed British composer David William Hearn–Waiting All Night, Lay It All On Me, andBloodstream. Check it out:

