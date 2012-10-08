T3 Gadget Awards 2012: Phone of the Year

The world's largest manufacturer of smartphones has scooped the top prize at the T3 Gadget Awards for the Samsung Galaxy S3 handset

Samsung has stolen the crown at this year's T3 Gadget Awards with its Galaxy S3 handset, taking home the gong for Phone of the Year.

Despite stiff competition from Apple's iPhone 4S and HTC's One X, the Android smartphone received the most votes from T3.com readers, showing its unwavering popularity amongst consumers.

Proving that bigger is almost always better, the Samsung Galaxy S3 has amassed a legion of fans thanks to its stunning 4.8-inch Super AMOLED display and 8-megapixel rear-end snapper, while the inclusions of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and S Voice - Samsung's alternative to Siri - have helped it stay competitive.

Both judges and consumers have voted with their feet, and the phone has gone on to sell over 20m units in just a few months, and some analysts believe it could reach 30m by the end of the year.

