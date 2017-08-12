The best summer rain gear: coats, umbrellas and much more

You’re on the hunt for the right gear to suit the situation and don’t have the time to spend trawling the interwebs. Fear not T3 is here.

This guide will offer you the best of the best, the cream of the crop, so you know what to buy for what you need - no matter what it is.

This week we’re rounding up the important kit you’ll need to deal with the summer rain.

Best outdoor coat

If you want to get out and about but know rain could be on the cards, a foldable waterproof jacket is what you’ll want when you close that front door behind you.

The Canada Goose Alderwood Shell is a lightweight coat made to protect you from wind, rain, sleet and even snow. Not bad when you consider this laminated microporous fabric folds down into an exterior pocket. Check out this and more options in the article linked below.

20 best waterproof jackets 2017

Best umbrella

We’ve all seen images of people pulled along by wind and left standing in the wet with an inside-out umbrella. Then there are those wannabe rain-stoppers that are just too compact to keep the wet off the person underneath. Avoid all that with the right choice of umbrella.

The Blunt XS Metro is a super strong choice for the job which also offers no sharp points, a perfect size for one person and even has an embedded Tile so you won’t lose it when you leave it down somewhere. Genius. Check out all the best brolly options at the link.

The best umbrella 2017: shelter from the showers with these raining champions

Best patio heater

Don’t let a bit of bad weather stop your from enjoying the garden. Even if the weather takes an unseasonably cold turn for the worst you can still fire up the barbie and sit in comfort with a patio heater.

The classic Firefly 2KW freestanding option is the one you’ll recognise from many a pub beer garden.There’s a reason the professionals use these and yet it doesn’t mean you need to spend a lot to get one for your own garden could be a winner. Check out the options at the link.

The 5 best patio heaters 2017

Best waterproof phone

Using your phone in the rain is one risky option for staying in contact when out in the elements. The other is to invest in a phone with waterproofing so you don’t need to worry about it going wrong at any second.

Now even flagship phones can help out there with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 offering everything you could want on a handset all wrapped up in a water resistant body. If that’s not for you there are plenty of other options at the link.